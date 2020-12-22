TelanganaHYDERABAD 22 December 2020 18:33 IST
Govt. to create new mandal in Toopran revenue division
The State government has decided to form a new mandal Masayipet in the Toopran revenue division.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gave his consent to the formation of the new mandal which will have three villages drawn from Chegunta mandal and six from Yeldurthi mandal. The Chief Minister took the decision following a request made by Narsapur MLA Chilumula Madan Reddy and orders to this effect would be issued soon, according to an official release.
