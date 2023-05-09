ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. to constitute working committee to expedite rollout of 5G services in the State

May 09, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Meeting chaired by Chief Secretary decides to insist on use of CBuD App

The Hindu Bureau

The State Government has decided to constitute a working committee to expedite rollout of 5G services across the State.

A decision to this effect was taken by the state broadband committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari here on Tuesday. The meeting discussed inter-departmental issues relating to infrastructure in telecom sector and reviewed the status of pending right of way applications.

Officials requested the Chief Secretary to issue necessary instructions to all engineering departments to allow any type of digging only after prior intimation through “call before U dig” (CBuD) App and ensure that the app was used before commencement of any type of digging anywhere in the State. Ms. Santhi Kumari said that the State was ahead of others in many telecom indicators.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With more than four crore mobile connections for a population of around 3.5 crore, the teledensity at 107% was one of the highest in the country. Over 97 per cent of the villages were covered with mobile connectivity and Telangana was among the few States where 5G services had been launched aggressively.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US