Govt. to constitute working committee to expedite rollout of 5G services in the State

May 09, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Government has decided to constitute a working committee to expedite rollout of 5G services across the State.

A decision to this effect was taken by the state broadband committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari here on Tuesday. The meeting discussed inter-departmental issues relating to infrastructure in telecom sector and reviewed the status of pending right of way applications.

Officials requested the Chief Secretary to issue necessary instructions to all engineering departments to allow any type of digging only after prior intimation through “call before U dig” (CBuD) App and ensure that the app was used before commencement of any type of digging anywhere in the State. Ms. Santhi Kumari said that the State was ahead of others in many telecom indicators.

With more than four crore mobile connections for a population of around 3.5 crore, the teledensity at 107% was one of the highest in the country. Over 97 per cent of the villages were covered with mobile connectivity and Telangana was among the few States where 5G services had been launched aggressively.