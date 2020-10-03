Govt. to consider lowering LRS fee

BJP leaders sought our support to farm Bills: KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was said to have assured TRS MPs, MLAs and MLCs on Saturday that the State government was contemplating reduction in fee for land regularisation scheme with a view to avoid financial burden on common public.

At a meeting with some of them representing districts going to polls for Dubbak Assembly constituency, Legislative Council from graduates constituencies, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and a few other municipal corporations, Mr. Rao enquired from them public reaction to LRS. They told him that they received several representations seeking reduction in LRS fee, sources said.

They added that Mr. Rao expressed interest in a two day session of the Assembly shortly to discuss LRS and the new revenue and municipal laws.

Mr. Rao launched a tirade against the BJP, accusing the party of ditching the State. A number of leaders of BJP spoke to him seeking TRS support for farm sector Bills in Parliament but he refused.

The State government decided to oppose the Bills keeping in view the agriculture scenario in Telangana.

He expressed the hope that the TRS would win 104 of the 150 divisions in GHMC. Thereafter, all TRS leaders would have responsibility division-wise. The surveys had shown that TRS was favourite in Dubbak Assembly bypoll also.

He also announced orientation classes for first-time TRS MLAs. He addressed them specially for nearly two hours in the midst of the meeting, it was said. They were told to mould their functioning towards public.

Sources added that Mr. Rao asked the participants to rebut campaign that the unemployed, youth and graduates were not happy with the TRS. Replying to their concern that the deadline of October 15 for survey of properties to incorporate information into Dharani portal may not be sufficient, Mr. Rao said the government would take a decision on extension of time based on need.