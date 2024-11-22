Govt. to celebrate one year in office in a grand scale

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed senior officials of different departments to take the innovative programmes launched by the Government and the effective way of their implementation to every door step in the coming days.

The Deputy Chief Minister gave the instructions while reviewing arrangements being made for the celebration of completion of one year in office by the Government on December 7.

The Government had already started Vijayotsavalu (victory celebrations) by celebrating Children’s Day and Women’s Day in a grand manner. Also, a farmers’ meeting is planned in Mahabubnagar on November 30 to celebrate the achievements made in the agriculture sector.

A major carnival, laser show and other cultural programmes have been planned on Tank Bund and Necklace Road for three days from December 7 to 9. Steps should be taken to ensure maximum participation of women and children in these events. Similar programmes were being organised in all the districts, he said.

Celebrations should be held by the departments individually within their respective jurisdictions and at the same time, officials should leverage the social media extensively to propagate their achievements during the first year of the Congress Government. Competitions should be organised in government schools and residential institutions while the officials concerned should post the success stories of their respective departments on their websites.

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy wanted officials to focus on spreading the initiatives like interest-free loans for 70 lakh women of SHGs, bank linkages and ₹500 bonus for fine rice, implemented by the government.

Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that emphasis should be on publicising the government’s achievements through hoardings, short films and advertisements on a campaign mode. Steps should also be taken to use the 25,000 strong fleet of TGRTC buses to publicise the innovative programmes like free bus travel for women, domestic LPG cylinder at ₹500 and enhanced coverage under the Aarogyasri health coverage scheme.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari directed the officials to give adequate publicity to initiatives like setting up of nursing and paramedical colleges, 200 electricity sub-stations, handing over appointment letters to job aspirants and other programmes. The Deputy Chief Minister took suggestions from the senior officials on the effective conduct of Vijayotsavalu.