Govt. to bear true-up charges burden of ₹12,718 cr. over five years

March 24, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) announced on Friday that the State Government was committed to taking over distribution and power purchase true-up charges burden from consumers by extending the necessary financial support to power utilities over a period of five years along with interest.

The measure would provide relief to consumers to the tune of ₹12,718.4 crore, as approved by the Commission against ₹16,593.87 crore proposed/claimed by the distribution companies (Discoms), which otherwise would have been levied on them. The burden to be taken over by the government included wheeling/distribution true-up of ₹203.83 crore, power purchase true-up of ₹10,281.73 Crore and ₹2.232.84 crore as reversal of UDAY savings claimed in distribution true-up (2017-18 and 2018-19).

Although the Commission has announced retail power supply tariff for 2023-24 without any increase compared to 2022-23 as proposed by the two discoms, the consumers are likely to feel some prick in the form of fuel surcharge/cost adjustment (FSA/FCA) allowed on monthly-basis from April.

As part of the FSA, the discoms are allowed to levy up to ₹0.30 per unit on consumers in case of increase in fuel costs. The cost increase in a month is allowed to be collected in the next month. In case the increase in fuel costs is higher even after levying the charges allowed, the discoms are required to claim such difference amount in true-up petitions.

The retail supply tariff, however, has been reduced to one category – LT-VII(B) wholly religious places. Against ₹6.40 per unit (up to 2 kilowatt load) and ₹7 per unit (above 2KW load) along with fixed monthly charges of ₹21, the new tariff for the two slab is reduced to ₹5 per unit with slightly increased fixed monthly charges of ₹30.

A new category has also been created – HT-II (B) wholly religious places for 11KV, 33KV and 132KV and above slabs with tariff of ₹5 per unit and fixed monthly charges of ₹260.

Announcing the retail supply tariff order for 2023-24, Commission Chairman T. Sriranga Rao, Members M.D. Manohar Raju and Bandaru Krishnaiah suggested that the discoms not expect more assistance/commitment from the government since it had decided to take over the true-up charges of ₹12,718.4 crore. They told the discoms to improve revenue collection to 100% and also their internal efficiency by reducing technical losses.