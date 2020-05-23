Govt. to bear quarantine cost for Gulf migrants

Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy on Saturday said the government would bear the expenditure of quarantine and extend all possible help to Gulf migrant workers returning home.

The government would not give them the chance to depend on others for help. However, it would not apply to those who came forward to pay ₹3,000 per day for themselves towards quarantine. “The migrant workers coming to the district can directly contact me for help,” the Roads and Buildings Minister said.

Talking to media persons after visiting the check dam construction sites on Peddavagu and Kappalavagu in his Balkonda constituency, he said he would spend his personal money for construction of Rythu Vedika costing ₹15 lakh at his native village Velpur. It would be a memorial to his father Vemula Surender Reddy, he said.