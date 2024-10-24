GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. to announce its course of action on DA to employees on Friday

Chief Minister announces Cabinet panel to look into employees issues  

Published - October 24, 2024 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has announced its resolve to take a decision on the payment of pending dearness allowance (DA) dues to the staff by Friday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made an announcement to this effect on Thursday after holding a meeting with the representatives of employees’ unions. The meeting follows the decision of employees’ unions to announce their course of action in November first week if the government failed to respond to their demands.

The Chief Minister announced the constitution of a Cabinet sub-committee to examine various issues raised by the employees and recommend measures for their amicable resolution. The Cabinet sub-committee will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka would have Ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar and government’s advisor K. Keshav Rao as its special invitee.

The panel would hold discussions department wise after Deepavali to understand their grievances and prepare a report accordingly. Mr. Revanth Reddy asserted that his government was committed to resolve the issues raised by the employees unions and Thursday’s meeting was a first step in this direction. He also announced that the State Cabinet meeting here on Saturday would take a decision on the recommendations submitted by the Cabinet sub-committee constituted to study the problems arising out of the implementation of GO 317. The order dealing with identification of local cadre in the government department had become a cause of concern for the employees who were facing hardships in terms of transfers and reassignments forcing them to live separately from their families.

