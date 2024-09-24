GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt to adopt global technologies for road, highway development in Telangana  

R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy held discussions with World Bank team  

Published - September 24, 2024 12:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana government has resolved to adopt global technologies in the construction of roads to significantly reduce accidents. Accordingly, it has decided to utilise smart road technology, intelligent traffic management and futuristic automated construction for reducing fatalities due to road accidents. Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who held a meeting with World Bank officials on Monday (September 23, 2024) announced the government’s plans in this direction.

World Bank representatives briefed the Minister on road projects being implemented in various States with the Bank’s support. During a power point presentation, they highlighted the Information and Communication Technologies used in States like Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and West Bengal to reduce accidents and lower fatality rates. They emphasised that deploying intelligent traffic management systems could significantly help prevent accidents.

The World Bank representatives also discussed projects that could be implemented under the innovative finance model. Mr. Venkat Reddy expressed concern that the previous government neglected the road sector, despite the high fatality rate, noting that trauma care centres had not been established in the last decade.

The Congress government prioritised establishing trauma care centers along national and State highways as soon as it took office. Construction of a trauma care centre on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway is progressing rapidly. He stated that the government is committed to adopting the standards set by the World Road Congress for road construction throughout the State.

Related Topics

Telangana / road accident

