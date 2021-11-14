Telangana

Govt. teacher found dead on railway track

A government teacher from Medak was found dead on the railway tracks near Secunderabad Railway station here in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to Government Railway Police, the victim, E Ramarao Satyanarayana (43) from Chinna Gotimuula village in Shivampet mandal in Medak district, ended his life jumping in front of a running train. “He resorted to the extreme step due to family disputes,” police said.

Soon after learning about his death, his wife attempted to end her life in their village. Ramarao was a native of Cheepurupalli mandal in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.

[Roshini — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000]


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2021 7:45:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/govt-teacher-found-dead-on-railway-track/article37489944.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY