Govt. taking up ‘useless’ foreign tours and not implementing guarantees: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of running a directionless administration in Telangana with no focus on people’s welfare or on implementing the six guarantees among various sections of people but on spending money on “useless” foreign tours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC president K. Laxman, in a press statement, flayed the government for ignoring the promises made to farmers and other sections of society including unemployed youth and women but spending money on “25 foreign tours” by its ministers thus far or taking up “contentious” works to divert people’s attention.

The financial assistance scheme of ‘Rythu Bharosa’ has been put on the backburner with no word on the enhanced fund of ₹15,000 for each acre or bonus to paddy farmers. The farm loan waiver has been a “flop” with many eligible beneficiaries denied the assistance for lack of ration cards or some other technical reason. Oil palm and cotton farmers have been left high and dry with no support price for their produce, he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Laxman questioned the Chief Minister’s claim of providing 50,000 jobs demanding to know finer details of when the notifications were issued and examinations held. “What happened to the two lakh jobs-a-year promise or the annual job calendar or filling up of backlog postings? The fee reimbursement scheme for students has been stalled,” he said. The real colour of the Congress party has been exposed in the last 10 months with every section unhappy, he added.

Take action

In a separate press conference, Sirupur MLA Palvai Harish Babu has urged the government to probe and take action against Forest department officials of the Kumram Bheem Asifabad for running a “mafia” as well as using “third-degree methods on people who had killed a wild boar”.

“I request Minister Konda Surekha to suspend officials responsible for behaving inhumanly instead of acting like public servants. If the government does not act, we will intensify our agitation to expose the omissions and commissions of the officials concerned,” he said.

Poll workshop

Party’s State election in-charge E. Laxminarayana, in another press meet, said that a workshop will be held on the organisational elections on November 7 to be attended by senior leaders like Sambit Patra, Sunil Bansal, G.Kishan Reddy and other leaders. It will be followed by similar workshops on November 8,9 and 10 in the districts and later at the mandal level. Election in-charges have been appointed for each programme, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.