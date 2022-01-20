Govt. takes serious view of tourism dues

HYDERABAD

20 January 2022 22:17 IST

Minister conducts elaborate review

The State Government has taken a serious view of non-payment of the State’s annual share by some developers who were given lands on lease for development of projects in the public private partnership mode.

Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud directed officials to take steps to recover dues amounting to several crores of rupees.

The Minister said the previous governments had determined the government’s share of revenues at the time of allotment of lands at strategic locations to private players.

The promoters of these projects who were running the projects successfully generating huge revenues however took to legal recourse citing minor reasons and were not giving the government its dueand this was leading to huge revenue loss to the State exchequer. The Minister conducted an elaborate review with senior officials on the issue and directed them to initiate steps to recover the dues at the earliest.

He directed the officials concerned to take stringent action against the promoters who were found wanting in payment of the government’s share. In addition to looking at legal steps against these promoters, the officials should ensure that notices were served on them asking as to why services like water, power and other basic amenities should not be stopped.

Officials explained to the Minister that dues from the Prasad’s I-Max were to the tune of ₹ 27.45 crore and the Jala Vihar had not paid ₹ 6.51 crore. Dues from Snow World amounted to ₹15.01 crore, Expotel hotel ( ₹ 15.13 crore), Das Palla Hotel ( ₹5.67 crore) and the golf course promoted by Prajay Engineers Syndicate owed ₹5.58 crore. The Trident Hotels was due to the tune of ₹75.05 crore.

The Minister said he would take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for further action for recovering dues from these promoters.