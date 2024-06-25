Govt. striving to make residential school students globally competitive

Telangana government has focussed its attention on the education sector to ensure that teaching standards in State-run schools is strengthened to make the students globally competitive.

The government has, therefore, decided to set up residential schools for SC, ST, BC and Minority communities under one roof, turning them into Integrated Residential School Campus. These integrated campuses would be built in all Assembly constituencies in a phase-wise manner and a pilot project in this direction will be launched in Kodangal constituency represented by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Madhira constituency of Deputy Chief Minister (Finance and Energy) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The Chief Minister who reviewed the progress on the establishment of the integrated campuses with senior officials examined the designs submitted by the architects. He said the school campuses would be developed as advanced educational institutions on a par with international schools, providing all facilities to students.

He asked the officials concerned to design and construct the campuses based on the availability of land. Each campus would be developed on an area of about 20 to 25 acres in line with the government’s decision to develop them as mini educational hubs. The objective behind the establishment of the integrated educational campuses was to develop a competitive spirit among all students and eliminate discrimination on caste and religious lines.