Govt. staff start collecting details of Ukraine returnee students

Telangana government staff have started collecting the education and other details of students who have returned to the State from Ukraine. The exercise was taken up a day after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the State will bear the expenses for their education here.

Out of around 740 students who have returned from the war-torn country to Telangana, about 700 migrated there to pursue MBBS. It was learnt that the government staff called up the students and their parents asking for details such as the course the students were pursuing in Ukraine, year of education, passport number, and others. A few of the students were pursuing courses other than MBBS.

The parents are hoping for a solution to the situation since there is heavy uncertainty about their children’s education. The Chief Minister has earlier directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Health Minister T Harish Rao, to write to the government of India in this regard and informing the government’s willingness.

An official from the State Health department said that it is National Medical Commission which would be taking a call.