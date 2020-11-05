Govt speeds up formalities to hand over Secretariat site

M. RajeevHYDERABAD

Shapoorji Pallonji has bagged the contract for construction of the new complex

As the tenders for construction of the integrated Secretariat complex are being finalised, the government has initiated steps to complete the formalities for commencing the construction works at the earliest.

Infrastructure development company Shapoorji Pallonji bagged the contract for the construction of the new Secretariat complex after emerging as the lowest bidder quoting 4 per cent excess over the estimated value. The State government on its part had sanctioned ₹ 617 crore for the construction of the new integrated complex. The construction cost has been increased by more than ₹ 100 crore as more components were added.

The contracting firm had already handed over the letter of acceptance after the bids were evaluated by the Commissionerate of Tenders. This will be followed by signing of agreement with the Roads & Buildings department within two weeks after submitting bank guarantees. The 12-month deadline for completing the construction process in all respects kicks in from the day of signing of agreement between the contracting firm and the R&B department, senior officials said.

“ It (the contracting firm) has to submit performance security, establish concrete batching plant and put up labour camps. Simultaneously, steps should be taken to mobilise construction materials like cement, steel and sand in the required quantities,” a senior official told The Hindu. Works pertaining to marking of the area for main building, other buildings and the boundary wall had started and the site would be handed over to the firm once they are completed. Officials were, however, tight-lipped when asked about the exact date of commencement of construction, whether it would be before Diwali or after the festival. “We can’t exactly say when the work will start. But it will certainly start this month,” the official said.