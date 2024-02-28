‘Govt. should learn from AAP, DMK’

February 28, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

Development sectors of education and health have taken a beating in the last 10 years under BRS. Valuable resources squandered and priorities were also wasted in the newly-formed State, as they were not executed as per the aspirations of the movement for a separate State, observed senior journalist and editor K. Srinivas.

Speaking at the national conference titled “Reconstruction of Telangana State” by the Department of Sociology, Osmania University, here on Tuesday, he said that the main dimensions for construction of the aspired Telangana should be both social and democratic.

“Unlike BRS under former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Congress government should not abandon the spirit and the community of the Telangana movement. The same community should remind and pressure the government of the aspirations,” he said.

Mr. Srinivas also observed that much should be learnt from the governments run by parties such as Delhi-based Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Tamil Nadu-based Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which prioritise education and health as the main ingredients of their development model.

The three-day conference concludes on Wednesday.