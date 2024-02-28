GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Govt. should learn from AAP, DMK’

February 28, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Representative photo

Representative photo

Development sectors of education and health have taken a beating in the last 10 years under BRS. Valuable resources squandered and priorities were also wasted in the newly-formed State, as they were not executed as per the aspirations of the movement for a separate State, observed senior journalist and editor K. Srinivas.

Speaking at the national conference titled “Reconstruction of Telangana State” by the Department of Sociology, Osmania University, here on Tuesday, he said that the main dimensions for construction of the aspired Telangana should be both social and democratic.

Watch: The Telangana story, as told by The Hindu’s reporters

“Unlike BRS under former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Congress government should not abandon the spirit and the community of the Telangana movement. The same community should remind and pressure the government of the aspirations,” he said.

Mr. Srinivas also observed that much should be learnt from the governments run by parties such as Delhi-based Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Tamil Nadu-based Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which prioritise education and health as the main ingredients of their development model.

The three-day conference concludes on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Bharat Rashtra Samithi / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.