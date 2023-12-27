ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. seeks time to constitute committee to appoint Information Commissioners

December 27, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The State government, on Wednesday, informed the Telangana High Court that it would require six weeks to constitute a committee that would take a call on the appointment of Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners.

The government counsel made this submission before a Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, which heard a PIL petition seeking direction for appointment of the CIC and ICs in the State.

The government was yet to re-constitute the committee, comprising the leader of the Opposition party, in the backdrop of the change of guard following the recently Assembly elections, the counsel told the Bench.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose and Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty appeared before the Bench for a writ petition related to encroachment of lands belonging to water bodies in and around Hyderabad.

Special Government Pleader Harinder Pershad submitted a status report on the steps being taken by the government to protect the Full Tank Level areas of lakes. The Bench posted the matter to January 4 for next hearing.

CONNECT WITH US