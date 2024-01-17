Govt. seeks details of employees working in different departments after retirement

January 17, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Congress government, as expected, focussed its attention on identification of employees who are working in different departments post-retirement.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, in a circular issued on Tuesday, asked the special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of the Secretariat departments to furnish information regarding such appointments. Accordingly, details were sought about certain re-appointment of employees who were working after retirement either by contract, outsourcing basis irrespective of source of payment of remuneration in Secretariat departments, offices of heads of departments, including corporations, boards and government agencies in the State level offices.

The Chief Secretary circulated a specified proforma to the departments to furnish the information both in soft and hard copies by 5 p.m. on Wednesday duly signed by the concerned secretary. The proforma consisted details like date of retirement, designation at that time, date of reappointment, present designation, office in which the concerned officer is working presently and date till which the current engagement would be there. The circular, the Chief Secretary said, should be treated as “top priority”. Though there is no clarity about the exact numbers, senior officials said several officials who retired from service on attaining superannuation were reappointed or given extension in the GHMC, HMDA, National Academy of Construction, Irrigation and other key departments.

The issue assumes significance as the Congress in the run-up to the elections had criticised the previous BRS government for its moves to continue retired officers by reappointing them. This, the party said, was denying opportunities to youngsters — newly appointed as well as those waiting for promotions to higher grade — to display their capabilities. The Congress had assured that it would seriously look into the matter and take an appropriate decision.

