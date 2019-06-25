Govt. school students yet to get uniforms, textbooks

Vociferously demanding urgent steps to address a “slew of issues” plaguing State-run schools such as staff crunch and infrastructure inadequacies, activists of the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) staged a demonstration near the office of the District Educational Officer here on Monday.

Students from various schools in the town took part in the demonstration expressing resentment over the alleged delay in distribution of school uniforms and “short supply” of some textbooks in the district.

They displayed banners containing a charter of demands including prompt distribution of new uniforms and textbooks to each student of the State-run schools, immediate filling up of all vacant teacher posts in the government schools and declaration of all the government high schools as mini-residential schools.

AISF town committee also organised a demonstration in the town demanding immediate steps to ensure new school uniforms, textbooks and requisite amenities as listed in the charter of demands without further delay.

The demonstrators raised slogans condemning alleged failure of the agencies concerned in supplying school uniforms over 10 days since the commencement of the new academic year.