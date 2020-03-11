Telangana

Govt. school students enter record books

The six MPPS students, who set a record, with their teachers at their school in Jagtial district on Tuesday.

The six MPPS students, who set a record, with their teachers at their school in Jagtial district on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Six from class 5 recite multiplication tables from 1 to 100 in 12 minutes

Students of government-run Mandal Parishad Primary School (MPPS) in Ambedkarnagar of Korutla town on Tuesday entered the Wonder Book of Records by reciting multiplication tables from 1 to 100 through the use of fingers in 12 minutes flat.

Class 5 students Arvind, Chaitanya, Sanjana, Kaveri, Anjali and Srija under the guidance of school headmaster Gangadhar Adlagatta, who is also an Abacus trainer, performed the feat in the presence of a huge gathering which included Tahsildar Satyanarayana and parents.

Following the achievement, the Tahsildar announced a cash prize of ₹1,000 each to all the six students and appreciated school teachers and the headmaster. Wonder Book of Records representatives B. Narender Goud, Swarna and Venukumar were also present.

