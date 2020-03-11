Govt. school students enter record books

Students of government-run Mandal Parishad Primary School (MPPS) in Ambedkarnagar of Korutla town on Tuesday entered the Wonder Book of Records by reciting multiplication tables from 1 to 100 through the use of fingers in 12 minutes flat.
Class 5 students Arvind, Chaitanya, Sanjana, Kaveri, Anjali and Srija under the guidance of school headmaster Gangadhar Adlagatta, who is also an Abacus trainer, performed the feat in the presence of a huge gathering which included Tahsildar Satyanarayana and parents.
Following the achievement, the Tahsildar announced a cash prize of ₹1,000 each to all the six students and appreciated school teachers and the headmaster. Wonder Book of Records representatives B. Narender Goud, Swarna and Venukumar were also present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.