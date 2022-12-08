Govt school in Meerkhanpet gets a much-needed makeover with AWS support

December 08, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Moving away from the image of a typical government school, the newly renovated Zilla Parishad High School campus in Meerkhanpet is seeing a private school-like atmosphere with a healthy breakfast for better nutrition among the children and new facilities to elevate their learning outcomes, thanks to the efforts of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) support.

The much-needed makeover of the school was due to the renovation project of AWS InCommunities that included essential repairs and electrification of all classrooms, new flooring, playgrounds, sports kits, a lunch shed, renovated kitchen and a water purifier.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurated the new facility and appreciated the AWS InCommunities for their efforts to transform and build more empowered, equitable communities by making quality education and health facilities more accessible. The AWS Think Big Spaces facility will change the learning outcomes, she felt.

The AWS InCommunities has been working with government schools in Telangana to enhance learning outcomes since 2021, said Puneet Chandok, president, commercial business, AWS India & South Asia, AISPL. The breakfast programme will be extended to 5,000 children in the future.

Chris Vonderhaar, Vice President of Data Centre Planning, Delivery & Operations at Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the Meerkhanpet ZPHS is the fourth of eight such centres planned in the region, and fifteenth in India. The AWS Think Big Spaces ensure learners have access to a dedicated place to explore and cultivate their extra-curricular interests in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) disciplines.