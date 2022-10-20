Govt school children dine with top Chefs

International Chefs Day was celebrated at MGM GGH Government School in Nampally where students got an insight into how the hospitality industry works.

A healthy lunch and an insight into a career in the hospitality industry was a heady concoction for the poor children studying in the government school in Nampally who also got an opportunity to try their hands at cooking in the presence of chefs from top city hotels.

This was the way the students of Regency College of Hotel Management celebrated and the Telangana Chefs Association celebrated International Chef Day with the theme, growing a healthy future. It was a delightful event in every sense for the children of MGM GGH Government School in Nampally.

The children lent a helping hand to the Regency students and the TCA chefs to cook a delicious lunch for 300 students. About 25 recipes were cooked with organic ingredients like flavored rice, chicken curry, fruits, and sprouts salad among others.

TCA president Dharmendra Lamba and Regency College principal P. Ramesh Kumar Reddy used the occasion to teach children about healthy eating by letting them be creative with food. The Regency team also contributed stationary as a token of love and compassion to the children.

Student chefs anchored and entertained the event letting the government school students know about chefs’ profession as well. Top chefs including Aamer Jamel from ITC, B. Varun from Novotel Airport, and Ganesh from Mercure were felicitated for their contribution to the hospitality industry.

R.V. Anuradha of Kamala Nehru Polytechnic for Women was awarded Lifetime Achievement award for her contribution to the profession.