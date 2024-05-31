Govt. sanctions ₹7 crore for advocates’ welfare fund

The State government has sanctioned ₹7 crore for the Telangana Advocates Welfare Fund to continue the health insurance scheme and group accidental policy for the year 2024-25.

Order to this effect was released after obtaining the consent of the Finance department and the amount would be credited to the account of Telangana State Advocates Welfare Trust. Advocates of the State thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for providing ₹7 crore to renew the mediclaim policy for the year 2024-25.

The Chief Minister was requested to grant ₹100 crore to the Telangana State Bar Council for the welfare schemes of advocates every year, according to Telangana Bar Council member A. Ananthsen Reddy.