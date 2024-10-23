Govt. sanctions ₹6.45 crore ex gratia for families of deceased Gulf workers

The Telangana government has sanctioned ₹6.45 crore as ex gratia to the families of workers from the State who died while working in Gulf countries. The funds have been allocated to various districts based on the number of reported deaths, with the ex gratia amount fixed at ₹5 lakh per family.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official sources, since December 7 last year, an estimated 160 workers from Telangana have died in Gulf countries. The General Administration (NRI) Department issued a Government Order (GO) on October 21, detailing the distribution of funds across 15 districts.

The funds were allocated as follows: ₹1.75 crore for Nizamabad district, ₹1.40 crore for Jagitial, ₹60 lakh for Rajanna Sircilla, ₹50 lakh for Nirmal, and ₹20 lakh each for Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Adilabad, Hanmakonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Peddapalli and Medak districts. The allocation is based on the number of deceased Gulf workers in each district.

The government has directed district collectors to ensure that the funds are distributed to the eligible families promptly. They have also been instructed to submit proposals for additional financial assistance if necessary. In a statement, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) NRI Cell Chairman, Ambassador B.M. Vinod Kumar, and TPCC NRI Cell Convener, Manda Bhim Reddy, expressed their gratitude to the Revanth Reddy-led government for sanctioning the funds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.