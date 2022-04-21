Govt. sanctions ₹ 2,679 cr. for three super-speciality hospitals

The proposed bed strength in each of the hospitals is 1,000

The Telangana government has accorded administrative sanction of ₹ 2,679 crore for construction of three super-speciality hospitals in and around Hyderabad. Around ₹ 880 crore to ₹ 900 crore was sanctioned for Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in LB Nagar, Sanathnagar, and Alwal. A government order announcing this was issued on Thursday.

The fourth TIMS has started functioning at Gachibowli. The three hospitals will have two clusters each. Tenders would be floated to invite bids for construction of the health facilities. Since the hospitals would be big, only major construction companies are expected to participate in the bidding.

Officials said that a technical committee will go through the bids and forward it to the Commissionerate of Tenders for a final decision. Construction is estimated to take 14-18 months.

It was earlier announced that all speciality and superspeciality services would be provided at the hospitals, and one speciality will be focused at each of the health care facilities. The four health facilities would function as autonomous institutes.

As per current plans, speciality and super-speciality courses would be offered there. Post-graduate students who already learn basics of medicine would attend to patients and pursue academics.

The four TIMS would bring down patient load on existing tertiary care hospitals such as Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, which are located in congested parts of Hyderabad.

Since these institutes are located around the city, patients from all districts would find one of the institutes on the city outskirts the nearest, rather than traveling into the core part of Hyderabad to access medical services.

For example, patients coming from Siddipet, Adilabad, and Sangareddy, can get the services at TIMS in Alwal, and those coming from Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet can go to the institute in LB Nagar.