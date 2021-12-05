Govt. sanctions ₹1,100 crore for Warangal super-speciality hospital

Harish asks officials to expedite tendering process for construction

Another step has been taken towards construction of a super-speciality hospital in Warangal. The State government has accorded administrative sanction for an amount of ₹1,100 crore towards construction of the health facility. A Government Order was issued to this effect on Saturday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had laid the foundation stone for the hospital in June this year. The upcoming facility is part of Warangal Health City which will come up on 215.35 acres. The 2,000-bed hospital would have 24 floors and come up on an area of 15 acres.

Of the 2,000 beds, around 1,200 will be allotted for speciality services such as orthopaedics, dermatology, ENT and general surgery. The remaining 800 beds will be for super speciality departments such as oncology, neurology, neurosurgery, paediatric surgery, gastroenterology, cardiology, cardiothoracic, nephrology and urology.

Facilities would be provided to take up kidney and liver transplantations. Besides, treatment for cancer including chemotherapy and radiation are also planned.

Sources said Health Minister T. Harish Rao has directed officials to expedite the process of floating tenders for the construction, and to efficiently use the land in Health City.