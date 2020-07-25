‘Govt. revs up infra to check virus spread’

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar asserted on Friday that the State government has achieved significant improvement in testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine measures related to novel coronavirus cases.

He said that the government has also increased human resources and ramped up infrastructure to check the spread of virus. He took part in a video conference conducted by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba with senior officials of nine states to take stock of the COVID situation in the respective states.

Mr. Rajiv Gauba reiterated the need for increased testing, systematic enforcement of containment measures, clinical management and increased communication through awareness campaigns.