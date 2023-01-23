Govt. revises dearness relief for pensioners

January 23, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has announced revision of dearness allowance to pensioners of the State government from 17.29 per cent of the basic pension to 20.02 per cent.

The monetary benefit of the revised dearness relief would be applicable with effect from July 1, 2021. The revision would be applicable to employees who retired from service on or after July 1, 2018 and are drawing pension as per the revised pay scales.

It would also be applicable for employees who retired before July 1, 2018 and whose pension was consolidated as per the government orders issued in the past. Revision of dearness relief has also been announced for pensioners who are drawing pension in the revised pay scales 2015 from 51.876 per cent to 55.536 per cent of the basic pension with monetary benefit effective from July 1, 2021.

The government said, in the orders issued on Monday, that State government pensioners in receipt of service pensions, family pensions under revised pension rules, 1951, AP Liberalised Pension Rules, 1961, AP Government Servants (Family Pension) Rules, 1964 and Revised Pension Rules, 1980 were eligible for the revised dearness relief. Likewise, it would be applicable to teaching and non-teaching pensioners of muicipalities, panchayat raj institutions and aided educational institutions as also teaching and non-teaching staff in receipt of pensions under the contributory provident fund-cum-pension and Gratuity Rules, 1961 and those receiving compassionate pension under the rules for compassionate pensions and gratuities in the Hyderabad Civil Services Rules.