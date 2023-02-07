Govt reverses stand on teachers transfer after suspending process

February 07, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST

HYDERABAD

A midnight order issued by the State government temporarily suspending the ongoing transfer and promotion of an estimated 59,000 teachers of government schools across the State was reversed by the afternoon on Tuesday.

The initial order was issued in the wake of a direction by the High Court after some aggrieved teachers highlighted the injustice to about 25,000 of them who were left out of the process owing to the minimum service of two years at their present place of posting insisted by the government to be eligible for transfer. The teachers averred that they were posted in new districts after their creation a few years back and, hence, forfeited their seniority of old districts.

With the court delivering an interim judgement in their favour on Monday, the officials led by Commissioner Devasena held a meeting late in the night and concurred with senior government officials on the way forward. They were told to stop the process of transfer and promotion which was set in motion on January 28. On Tuesday, the Education Department was supposed to release the seniority list of teachers to consider their web options, sources said.

Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy held another round of discussions with education officials on Tuesday when it was decided after seeking the permission of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to reverse the previous night’s order and consider the seniority of teachers in old districts. All the 25,000 teachers in this category were permitted to apply for transfer online from February 12 to 14.

Ms. Reddy announced that the decision was taken to extend equitable justice to all teachers. The screening of 59,000 applications already received was completed.

Sources said the meeting on Monday night discussed the complications in granting permission for transfer to teachers posted in new districts as it would require release of a new schedule and overhauling the software already created for the purpose. More complex was to arrive at the seniority of teachers in erstwhile districts before they were redeployed in new districts. It would take at least two moths to complete the work. There was the possibility of the Election Commission notifying election to the Legislative Council from teachers constituency during this period which would derail the whole process.