HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. resumes farm loan waiver amid financial constraints

The Finance department is working overtime to mobile resources for the implementation of the assurance given in the run up to the 2018 elections

August 03, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST -  Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has resumed implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme from Thursday.

A day after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced resumption of farm loan waiver, the government has taken steps to waive loans from ₹37,000 to ₹41,000.

Accordingly, the Finance department has released funds to the tune of ₹167.59 crore in this direction. This would benefit 44,870 farmers whose loans up to ₹41,000 would be waived. The government will still have a herculean task of releasing close to ₹20,000 crore for fulfilling its commitment of waiving loans secured by farmers up to ₹1 lakh each. Finance department officials are working overtime to mobilise resources required for the implementation of the assurance given in the run up to the 2018 elections. 

The government, according to a release by the Chief Minister’s office, is expecting the outgo to be to the tune of ₹19,000 crore for waiving loans up to ₹1 lakh incurred by the farmers. Given the restrictions imposed by the Union Finance Ministry on the State”s borrowings and the revenue receipts for the first quarter not matching the expectations, it has to be seen how the government proposes to raise the huge quantum of funds required for fulfilling the assurance of loan waiver. 

The government has been auctioning lands in prime places and advanced the schedule of auction of retail liquor outlets for generating revenue. But doubts still persist on whether these measures will be enough to cater to the requirements in the election year.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.