Govt. resumed 25 lakh acres assigned land with Dharani help, alleges Revanth

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that the “BRS government had resumed about 25 lakh acres of land assigned to Dalit and tribal communities with the help of Dharani (online land records management system) and doing real estate business with it”.

Speaking after welcoming BJP State executive member N.P. Venkatesh and others from Mahabubnagar constituency at his residence here on Friday, Mr. Reddy asked whether the State government was ready to hold Gram Sabhas in the 12,000 odd Gram Panchayats to know facts about the extent of assigned land resumed in every village.

He reiterated that the Congress would scrap the Dharani system at any cost after coming to power, as there is no title guarantee to land assigned to Dalit and tribals under the new system. The Congress government would bring in a better system than Dharani for protection of assigned land, he said.

“While it was Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Rangareddy projects that had become ATMs (automatic teller machines) for BRS in the past, it is the Dharani portal now, which is helping the ruling party mint money,” Mr. Reddy stated.

On the differences between Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan, Mr. Reddy said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had created a situation wherein everyone was made to believe that there were differences between the two institutions – State government and Governor’s office. “But, this was proved wrong when the Chief Minister and the Governor had a closed door meeting on Thursday and the Governor visited the new Secretariat building along with the CM on Friday,” he added.

Meanwhile, former TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that BRS leaders were taking bribe of ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh from Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries and in some cases 50% share in sanctioned self employment units like dairy units.

