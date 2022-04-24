‘Govt. response was quick as per law’  

BJP is responsible for Khammam suicide, he says

BJP is responsible for Khammam suicide, he says

TRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao rejected the allegations of the partisan attitude of the police and the government in the suicide cases in Ramayampet where TRS leaders were accused and in Khammam incident where the Transport Minister, Puvvada Ajay’s role came to light.

He said the police have been swift in taking action against the accused in the Ramayampet incident including arresting the TRS leaders accused. In the Khammam incident, he said the BJP should take the blame as it instigated the youngster to consume pesticide after his Khammam tour was confirmed. “Case should be against the BJP leaders,” he maintained.

He didn’t agree that the police were partisan and related it to the Lakhimpur incident in Uttar Pradesh where the Union Minister’s son was accused of mowing down the farmers but the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi didn’t even tweet to condemn it. “You have to look at how the government responded to the tragic suicides in Telangana before accusing us of shielding the accused,” he said.

On the controversy over Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s protocol, he evaded a direct answer and questioned the ‘politicisation’ of the Governor’s office. The Governor is indulging in political activity through her decisions and actions. She is not elected by the people but nominated to the office, he said.

Mr. KTR ridiculed the arguments of the BJP in favour of the Governor being insulted as she was a lady and asked to introspect how a lady Chief Minister in West Bengal was treated by the BJP and the Governor.