Govt removes unauthorised constructions in Sy No 332 in Nizampet

November 26, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Hyderabad

Land was sold by government to Journalists Housing society

The Hindu Bureau

Special teams comprising officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and Medchal-Rangareddy district revenue authorities removed encroachments in about one acre of government land in Sy No 332 in Nizampet on Saturday.

The land was part of 32 acres allotted to Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists MAC Housing Society which paid crores of rupees and bought land from the government. Recently, a Supreme Court bench, headed by the then Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, cleared the journalists’ case and allowed them to develop land and take up constructions.

In 2003, Kakatiya Stone Crushers got a mining lease from the government for 15 years in some part of the land. But in 2012 due to stringent environmental laws, the government cancelled mining leases and stone crushing units in residential areas. However, D Narendra Babu of Kakatiya Stone Crushers encroached on about one-acre land and raised unauthorised construction.

The Telangana High Court asked the encroacher to inform the court how much time he needed to relocate the sheds he built in government land before March 23, 2001. He ignored the court order and continued to remain in the encroached land and erected sheds. Now, the state government cleared the encroachments.

