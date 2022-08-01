Govt. releasing funds for Dalit Bandhu in spite of financial constraints

August 01, 2022 18:02 IST

100 % implementation in Huzurabad constituency and some districts

The State government is consistently releasing funds for eligible beneficiaries under the Dalit Bandhu scheme notwithstanding the financial constraints faced by it on account of restrictions imposed on market borrowings by the Union Finance Ministry.

The State government has been meeting the requirement for the scheme, aimed at providing capital assistance of ₹10 lakh each as one time grant to each Dalit family, from internal resources. According to the status report on implementation of the scheme till July 30, release of funds has been completed to all the beneficiaries identified in Huzurabad Assembly constituency where the scheme was grounded in pilot basis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In all, 18,211 beneficiaries were identified in the constituency and funds were released into their accounts of which, works on 14,900 units have been grounded. The same was the case with Vasalamarri mandal where the implementation is 100 % and it is 97.58 % in Charugonda mandal of Nagarkurnool district and 90.35 % in Thirumalgiri mandal of Suryapet district.

The implementation of the scheme has been little slower in two other pilot mandals — Nizamsagar in Kamareddy district and Chintakani in Khammam district — where the percentage of sanctions was 78.87 and 75.24 respectively. Of the 1,297 beneficiaries identified in Nizamsagar mandal, works on 1,023 units were grounded so far while the number of works grounded was 1,974 in Chintakani mandal where 3,427 beneficiaries were identified.

Elsewhere in the State, works on 10,733 units sanctioned under the scheme had been grounded as against the 11.835 beneficiaries identified with the release of funds to beneficiaries accounts touching 100 % in several districts, including Sangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet and Adilabad. The State capital registered slower progress of the implementation of the scheme registering 87.86 % achievement. As against the 1,486 beneficiaries identified under the scheme funds were credited into the accounts of 1,266 and 1,073 units were grounded, including 12 on July 30.