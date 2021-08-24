Govt. releases ₹382.5 cr. for work under constituency development programme

HYDERABAD

24 August 2021 20:20 IST

₹2.5 crore each allocated to constituencies

The State government has released ₹382.5 crore for taking up works under the Constituency Development Programme for first and second quarters of the current financial year.

An amount of ₹2.5 crore each has been allocated to constituencies represented by MLAs and MLCs. The release forms part of the budget release orders issued for an amount of ₹400 crore – ₹301.88 crore under general category, ₹61.8 crore under Scheduled Caste special development fund and ₹36.32 crore under Scheduled Tribes special development fund in the past.

Accordingly, the government has released ₹288.67 crore under general category, ₹59.09 crore under SCSDF and ₹34.73 crore under the STSDF totalling ₹382.5 crore on Tuesday.

Principal Finance Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao said that District Collectors were permitted to accord sanctions for eligible works under the CDP as per the existing guidelines. They should obtain proposals from the MLAs/MLCs concerned for category-wise earmarking of funds and also for 40% funds that should be allocated to the government and local body schools under their respective jurisdiction.

The Collectors of Mahabubnagar and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts had been authorised to draw ₹12.5 crore and ₹5 crore respectively and transfer the amount to the PD accounts of the newly-formed districts of Narayanpet and Mulugu. They were authorised to operate the PD account. They should duly follow the accounting procedures and would be held responsible for any deviation, the order said.