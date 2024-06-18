ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. ready to prove corruption in power sector under BRS rule: Congress

Published - June 18, 2024 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

TPCC vice-president M.G. Vinod Reddy on Tuesday said the Congress government is prepared to substantiate the allegations of corruption in the power purchase agreements and MoUs between the previous BRS government and the agencies awarded the contracts for executing the Yadadri and Bhadradri power plants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy appointed the Justice L. Narasimha Reddy Commission to investigate the power purchase agreements and to uncover the truth, he added.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, he questioned the rationale behind signing an MoU with BHEL before completing the Marwa thermal power project.

ADVERTISEMENT

He clarified that the inquiry panel had not served notices on the 25 individuals involved in the power agreements and that it had only sought information from them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also highlighted that former power minister and BRS MLA G. Jagadish Reddy had asked the government to order a probe by a commission if it desired.

AICC legal cell coordinator Damodar Reddy added that former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had not been served any notice but was asked for clarification. He criticised KCR for remarks against the power commission.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US