Govt. ready to prove corruption in power sector under BRS rule: Congress

TPCC vice-president M.G. Vinod Reddy on Tuesday said the Congress government is prepared to substantiate the allegations of corruption in the power purchase agreements and MoUs between the previous BRS government and the agencies awarded the contracts for executing the Yadadri and Bhadradri power plants.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy appointed the Justice L. Narasimha Reddy Commission to investigate the power purchase agreements and to uncover the truth, he added.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, he questioned the rationale behind signing an MoU with BHEL before completing the Marwa thermal power project.

He clarified that the inquiry panel had not served notices on the 25 individuals involved in the power agreements and that it had only sought information from them.

He also highlighted that former power minister and BRS MLA G. Jagadish Reddy had asked the government to order a probe by a commission if it desired.

AICC legal cell coordinator Damodar Reddy added that former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had not been served any notice but was asked for clarification. He criticised KCR for remarks against the power commission.