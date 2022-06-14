Govt. re-appoints Adhar Sinha Spl. CS in AH Dept.

The Telangana Government has re-appointed Adhar Sinha, a senior IAS officer who retired in the Special Chief Secretary rank on May 31, in the same capacity in the Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

An order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on June 12. Mr. Sinha has also been placed in full additional charge (FAC) of the posts of Managing Director of Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperation Federation Ltd. As per the order, the pay of Mr. Sinha would be fixed on last pay drawn basis minus pension.

Mr. Sinha joins the list of several other retired civil servants in the State holding key positions such as Secretaries, Advisors and other positions even after retirement. Several in the engineering departments are also holding key positions including as Chairmen and Managing Directors of power utilities, Engineers-in-Chief (ENCs), Commissioners and others even after retirement.

To cite a few examples, V. Anil Kumar was re-appointed Secretary in the Civil Supplies and Endowments Departments as also holding the FAC as Civil Supplies Commissioner and Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation. Six other retired civil servants are also holding position as Advisors, among a total of 11, to the Government on Culture, Minorities Welfare, Home, Irrigation, Forest and other subjects.

Mr. Sinha is the fourth IAS officer of the Telangana cadre retired so far this year and two more would be superannuating by the month-end. Besides, Another five would be retiring over the next five months.