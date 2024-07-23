Govt. pruning Assembly session time: BRS

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has observed that the government is trying to evade not just the promises made before elections but also in running the Assembly session.

Speaking after participating in the Business Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday, representatives of the party during the meeting T. Harish Rao and V. Prashanth Reddy said that it was unfortunate that the government was planning to wind up the budget session in mere four days and demanded that it be conducted at least for 15 days.

Allowing only two sessions for discussion on demands was too little time to speak on the subjects and mentioned that the demands were discussed for nine days during the previous BRS regime. When in Opposition, the Congress party used to demand regularly that working days of the Assembly be increased, but it is not following the same procedure now.

Stating that the agenda for Wednesday was not decided yet (at the time of their speaking at the media point), the BRS leaders sought to know how the members could prepare if the subject for debate tomorrow is decided today evening.

They stated that they had suggested the government to take up discussion on the unemployed youth issue on Wednesday. They said they had proposed another nine issues for debate in the Assembly – failure of law and order, suicides of weavers, legislative backing for the six guarantees, restrictions on implementing the ₹2 lakh crop loan waiver, bonus to all crops, Rythu Bharosa, release of advance funds for sanitation in village and towns, fee reimbursement dues and bills pending for works done during the BRS rule.

Flay Union Budget

Reacting to the Union Budget, they alleged that BJP and Congress were doing injustice to Telangana as the members of the two parties did not utter even a word on ignoring the State. They sought to know why the backward districts in Telangana were not given funds, when they were given for neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

They questioned Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar on their silence on the Reorganisation Act promises made to Telangana.

Meanwhile, former vice-chairman of State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar sought to know what was the use in people electing 8 MPs each from BJP and Congress in the State.

