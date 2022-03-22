Govt. proposes hike in honorarium of PACS chairpersons

Recommendations of a committee formed to review HR policies of PACS

Recommendations of a committee formed to review HR policies of PACS

The State government is contemplating enhancement of the honorarium to the chairpersons of primary agricultural cooperative credit societies (PACS) based on their turnover as part of the new human resource policy being worked for the societies.

Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation S. Niranjan Reddy said in a statement on Tuesday that a seven-member committee, appointed in 2019, comprising Chairman of Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank, Chief General Manager of NABARD, Regional Director of RBI, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Managing Director of TSCAB and two special representatives had submitted its report.

The Minister stated that the employees of the cooperative societies had suffered due to policy deficiencies in the matter of salaries, promotions and transfers. Stating that the committee had recommended uniform rules and regulations to all employees working the cooperative societies and State and district level committees would be formed for implementation and review of the policies.

Further, the committee had proposed facility of borrowing from DCCBs (District Cooperative Central Bank) and TSCAB by societies whose financial position was not good. It was also proposed to increase the honorarium from ₹7,500 to ₹15,000 based on the activities and turnover of the cooperative societies as their transaction had increased in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the proposal, the chairpersons of PACS with a turnover of ₹5 crore would be paid monthly honorarium of ₹ 7,500, ₹10,000 in case of PACS with turnover of ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore and ₹ 15,000 in case of PACS with turnover of ₹ 10 crore to ₹15 crore per annum. The proposal had already been placed before the Chief Minister for consideration and clearance.