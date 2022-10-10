Govt. proposes 434 cotton purchase centres this season

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 10, 2022 22:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of cotton marketing season, the State government has asked the District Collectors to notify 313 ginning mills in their purview as procurement centres and also send proposals to the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to recognise 121 agricultural market yards as cotton purchase centres.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy reviewed the arrangements being made for cotton procurement here on Monday with the officials of agriculture and marketing departments as also those from CCI. He stated that in spite of the adverse seasonal conditions, the farming community had taken to the fibre crop cultivation in about 50 lakh acres.

Although the yield was expected to be less compared to previous years due to heavy rains and floods this season, the demand for the crop at national and international level was likely to keep the price high. Against the support price of ₹6,380 per quintal, the crop was commanding about ₹8,000 per quintal now for the early arrivals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister stated cotton cultivation scenario around the world was clearly indicating high demand for cotton in the coming years too and suggested the farming community to go for the crop on a large scale in the coming years.

He told the marketing department officials to arrange moisture measuring tools, electronic weighing scales, staff at all the identified CCI procurement centres. He told the officials to prepare proposals for establishing a laboratory to examine the quality of cotton to help both farmers and ginning mills get good price.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Representatives of ginning mills owners have also agreed to participate in the tenders to be called by CCI. Additional Directors of Marketing Lakshmanudu and Ravi Kumar, CCI General Manager Amarnath Reddy and others participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app