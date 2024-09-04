GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. proactive towards employees, says Deputy Chief Minister  

Representatives of employees’ JAC call on Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka

Published - September 04, 2024 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has reiterated that the Congress government was proactive towards the employees and was prepared to hold meetings with employees unions to resolve their issues.

The Deputy Chief Minister gave the assurance to the representatives of Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee who called on him at the State Secretariat on Wednesday. The JAC members submitted a representation outlining 39 major demands of the employees, including release of four instalments of dearness allowance, implementation of pay revision commission recommendations, implementation of 51% fitment benefit, issue of health cards and cancellation of e-Kuber system.

The JAC wanted the State government to ensure that employees who were transferred during the elections be brought back to their earlier stations and resolve pending issues pertaining to GO 317 besides reinstating the employees joint staff council. Responding to their demands, Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka said the government was positive towards the employees and was ready to hold negotiations with them for resolution of their issues.

Published - September 04, 2024 07:24 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / public employees

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.