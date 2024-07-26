ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. preparing ground to hold elections to panchayat raj bodies  

Published - July 26, 2024 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CM directs officials to complete preparation of voter lists by August first week  

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is preparing ground to hold elections to local bodies soon.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the officials concerned to take steps to hold elections for the rural local bodies at the earliest. Accordingly, the officials were instructed to complete the preparation of new voter lists before August first week. The Chief Minister held a review meeting of the Panchayat Raj department here on Friday.

He wanted the Backward Classes Commission to prepare its report pertaining to the implementation of the rule of reservation in the panchayat raj bodies in a time-bound manner once the preparation of the new voter list was completed. The State government, he said, would decide on holding the elections to rural local bodies based on the BC Commission’s report.

The departments concerned were directed to complete the process for holding the elections soon so that polls to the local bodies could be held at the earliest.

