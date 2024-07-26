GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. preparing ground to hold elections to panchayat raj bodies  

CM directs officials to complete preparation of voter lists by August first week  

Published - July 26, 2024 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is preparing ground to hold elections to local bodies soon.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the officials concerned to take steps to hold elections for the rural local bodies at the earliest. Accordingly, the officials were instructed to complete the preparation of new voter lists before August first week. The Chief Minister held a review meeting of the Panchayat Raj department here on Friday.

He wanted the Backward Classes Commission to prepare its report pertaining to the implementation of the rule of reservation in the panchayat raj bodies in a time-bound manner once the preparation of the new voter list was completed. The State government, he said, would decide on holding the elections to rural local bodies based on the BC Commission’s report.

The departments concerned were directed to complete the process for holding the elections soon so that polls to the local bodies could be held at the earliest.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.