Govt. plans to publish village-level statistical data

Planning Board Vice-Chairman unveils State abstract

Vice-Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar has stated that the Telangana State Development Planning Society would soon bring out a statistical abstract on village-level information to enable planners script road map for their comprehensive development on a fast-track.

Speaking after unveiling the Telangana State Statistical Abstract-2020 brought out by the Planning Department here on Tuesday along with Principal Secretary (Finance and Planning) K. Ramakrishna Rao, the Planning Board Vice-Chairman suggested the MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Zilla Parishad Chairpersons and representatives of rural and urban local bodies to download http://tspds.telangana.gov.in to get the e-copy of the abstract and explain it to people.

Mr. Vinod Kumar underscored the need to bring out a book on comprehensive village-level statistical data. Stating that the Planning Department would play a key role in the governance, the data compiled by the department would act as a compass to other departments. The book unveiled during the event would have data on Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) estimates, status of flagship schemes and programmes of the State Government as also the achievements of the government.

Principal Secretary (Finance) Mr. Ramakrishna Rao said they have compiled the book with comprehensive data that would be useful for various government departments.

Chief Executive Officer of TSDPS G. Dayanand, Additional Director of State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (TRAC) G. Sreenivasa Reddy and others participated.