Govt. plans to map all gram panchayats, says Kishan Reddy

Demographic, infrastructure profiles to be available on a mobile app

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Northeast States Development G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that under the ‘Azad Ki Amrut Mahotsav’ all the gram panchayats will be mapped with regard to their demographic and infrastructure profiles involving sarpanches and headmasters so that eventually all the information will be available in a mobile app.

Stating that the 75th year Independence Day celebrations will continue for the next one year, he said unsung heroes of the Freedom Struggle will be unearthed and those involved in the independence struggle but denied pensions will be covered during this period.

“The celebrations will be taken up in coordination with all State governments and all political parties in a bipartisan manner so that every citizen feels proud about the country’s progress and help prepare a roadmap for the centenary celebrations in 2047 as enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he told a press conference at the party office.

As the Culture Minister he was also determined to bring more historical sites from among the 3,000-odd across the country gain the Unesco world heritage status and pointed out that so far 40 monuments got the recognition of which two, including the Ramapppa Temple got it during his tenure.

This will also help in tourism which will help in employment generation and earning high revenue as it has been happening in many other countries. “There are many tourism sites within the country which many citizens are not aware of especially those in the northeast. We are moving in the direction of providing road and rail connectivity to these regions,” he said.

Recalling his days as understudy to Home Minister Amit Shah as a Minister of State, he said several important bills were cleared in Parliament, including the epoch dismantling of Article 370 for Jammu & Kashmir.

“I am grateful, tense and feel challenged as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted me with three key subjects now as Cabinet Minister and I am the only one having as many as five ministers of State,” he said and pointed out that as NE in-charge he has to coordinate with eight chief ministers and the attended issues.

A coordination meeting was held with the Railways and Road Transport Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Ashwini Vaishnav for clearing several important projects in that region, he added.