Govt. plans to make Telangana self-reliant in energy by 2030: Dy. CM Bhatti

January 27, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - Hyderabad

Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the portfolios of Finance and Energy, on Friday said that the government was focusing on generation of alternative (renewable) energy to meet future needs in the State and hoped that Telangana would become self-reliant in meeting its energy requirements by 2030.

Speaking after inaugurating Junna Solar Power Panel production plant at Chandanavelli of Shahbad mandal in Rangareddy district, he said the State government was looking at enhancing the renewable energy capacity in the State to meet the growing energy demands of the State with planned capacity addition of hydel, solar, municipal waste and wind energy.

Mr. Vikramarka switched on the stringer machine unit and enquired about the solar panel production process with the engineers. He went around the glass loading, bussing, lay-up, laminating, framing, curing line, cleaning, sun simulator and other units.

Alleging that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government had left ₹81,000 crore debt burden on the power utilities, Mr. Vikramarka said the Congress government was committed to overcoming the situation and improving the renewable energy capacity to meet the demand at a lesser cost. He said it was former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi who laid the foundation for renewable power generation sector in the country.

Probe into Chandanavelli land acquisition issue

Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka also promised a thorough investigation into the irregularities surrounding the Chandanavelli land acquisition and ensure justice to the victims.

He recalled that the issue was brought to his notice when he visited the village as part of his yatra from Adilabad to Khammam. He assured them justice by ensuring the inclusion of names not found in the official records of an enjoyment survey done during the previous government.

The locals said the compensation for land acquisition had been wrongfully taken by individuals not entitled to it whereas the rightful owners were denied their due.

Assuring corrective measures, the Deputy CM said that steps would also be taken to offer employment opportunities in locally established industries to families who had lost their land during government acquisition for industrial development in the village.

