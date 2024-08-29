Govt. plans to complete Devadula LIS in all respects by Dec. 2025

HYDERABAD

The State Government is planning to complete Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme (DLIS) in all respects by December 2025, which will irrigate nearly 5.57 lakh acres ayacut in Warangal, Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Suryapet districts. The project is being given top priority, Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Thursday.

Along with Ministers P. Srinivasa Reddy, K. Surekha and D. Seethakka, Mr. Uttam Reddy is scheduled to inspect the pumping station of DLIS near Thupakulagudem on Friday. The Ministers are expected to review the status of project works with Irrigation Department engineers and officials of other departments such as Revenue, Forest and others. MLAs, MLCs and MPs of the combined Warangal District too are expected to take part in the meeting.

Mr. Uttam Reddy said that the State Government was planning to complete the project on war-footing. He stated that Phase-III works of DLIS were in the final stage of completion and the government had already given its approval for acquisition of another 2,947 acres of land.

He explained that all the 20 pump houses of the projects were completed with formation/construction of 5 new minor irrigation tanks and revival of another 4 existing tanks too would be taken and up completed by December 2025. The minister noted that the construction of another 3 MI tanks was also nearing completion.

Taken up at an estimated cost of ₹6,016 crore in 2004-05, 91% works on DLIS were completed already and the government was resolved to complete it in all respects by December 2025 to add 89,312 acres of new ayacut to the ayacut already intended. The cost of the project increased to ₹17,500 crore with addition of two more phases in addition one originally planned. The government had already spent ₹14,188 crore on the project so far.

Of the total 33,224 acres land acquisition proposed for the project, 30,268 acres was already acquired. Phase-I of the project has four reservoir, four pump houses to serve an ayacut of 1.24 lakh acres. In Phase-II, another 1.93 lakh acres of ayacut was given water for irrigation with the help of nine reservoirs and 7 pump houses.

The Minister stated that the government had decided to irrigate 2.4 lakh acres ayacut in Phase-III with the help of 10 pump houses to take the water to a level of 469 metres above mean sea level. He stated that the project intends to lift and utilise 39.16 tmc ft water over 170 days a year availing a total power of 499 megawatt.