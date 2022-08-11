Telangana

Govt. plans grand valedictory of 75th I-Day celebrations

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 11, 2022 19:25 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 19:25 IST

The State government has decided to organise the valedictory of the celebrations of 75 years of Indian Independence proposed at LB Stadium on August 22 in a befitting manner.

The high-level committee headed by MP K. Keshav Rao has expressed satisfaction that the celebrations which started on August 8 received overwhelming response from all sections and the concluding function should match the response. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would be the chief guest at the valedictory function that would be attended by people from all districts of the State.

The event would feature cultural programmes, rendering of patriotic songs, laser show as well as bursting of crackers. In addition to the Chief Minister, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials, noted film stars would also participate in the concluding function. Steps should be taken to ensure that all commercial complexes, malls, cinema theatres and junctions were illuminated on the concluding day.

