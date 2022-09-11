Govt. plans cultural extravaganza as part of National Integration Day

Ministers, senior officials review arrangements

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 11, 2022 20:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Arrangements being made for Telangana National Integration Day celebrations to be held from September 16 to 18 were reviewed at a high-level meeting held here on Sunday.

Ministers Srinivas Goud, Srinivas Yadav and Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy and other senior officials reviewed the arrangements.

The Ministers stated that over one lakh people could attend the main event to be held at NTR Stadium on September 17 and elaborate arrangements were needed to be made both at the stadium as well as People’s Plaza, where a colourful rally depicting the cultural heritage of Telangana would be displayed by troupes from different parts of the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The cultural troupes would take out the rally from PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) to NTR Stadium. A bike rally would also be organised from all major entry points of the city to NTR Stadium with pillion-riders holding national flags.

Further, the Ministers wanted ample parking arrangements to be made near NTR stadium to ensure that the participants were not made to walk long distances to reach the venue. Drinking water had to be supplied along the entire route from People’s Plaza to NTR Stadium and regular traffic had to be diverted through alternative routes to ensure free flow to those attending the national integration day event.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

They instructed the TSRTC authorities to arrange buses to bring tribal communities to the stadium. All public representatives and officials belonging to the tribal communities would also attend the event.

Additional DGP Jitender, Special Chief Secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar, Secretary (GAD) V. Sheshadri, Secretary (Tribal Welfare) Christina Z. Chongtu, Secretary (Tourism) B. Srinivasa Raju, Transport Commissioner Jyothi Buddha Prakash, Director (I&PR) Rajamouli, Director (Culture) M. Harikrishna and others attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app